The former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has handed over the power to his successor Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who was elected as the 10th president in May 15 election in Mogadishu.

The handover ceremony was held today at Villa Somalia with the presence of Senate and Lower House speakers as well as units of the armed forces.

Farmajo served as 9th president from 2017 to 2022 after a year of delay in the elections due to the political crisis in the country.