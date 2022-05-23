Rwanda: Camp Kigali Covid-19 Testing Site Closed Ahead of CHOGM

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has announced that effective May 20, the testing site of Camp Kigali (Kigali Convention and Exhibition village) is closed as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM) preparations.

"Camp Kigali is among the venues which will host CHOGM and we closed the site to give them time for preparations," a Health Ministry official revealed to The New Times.

In addition, he pointed out that Gikondo RBC will be working and providing PCR tests, for instance when people are traveling to countries requiring PCR tests among other reasons.

While the Antigen Rapid Test will be performed in various health facilities.

Camp Kigali is set to host the Commonwealth Business Forum that will take place from June 21 to 23, which is the first and largest in-person gathering for Governments and businesses across the Commonwealth since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other venues to host different events include Kigali Convention Centre, Intare Conference Arena, Kigali Marriott Hotel, M-HOTEL, and Serena Hotel.

This development follows the mandatory lift of wearing face masks in public as prevention against Covid-19, since May 14.