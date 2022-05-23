Namibia: Coleman's Fenerbahçe Reach Semis

ZENATHA Coleman was on target as Fenerbahçe romped to a 3-0 victory over Hakkarigücü Spor to reach the Turkish Women's Football League play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

The Namibian international made the game safe for her side, scoring the third goal in the 75th minute, after captain Fatma Kara Şahinbaş (45+1) and the club's leading scorer Kennya Cordner (67th minute) gave the side a two-goal lead.

Fenerbahçe completed a 4-1 aggregate win and next face the winner of the Wulfz Fatih Karagümrük-Fatih Vatan Spor match, which was due to be decided yesterday.

The team is in a good space and hope to continue their upward trajectory, said Fenerbahçe technical director coach Nihan Su.

"Our players were very enthusiastic today. I am proud of all of them. They did everything we wanted, worked for. We worked well against the opponent this week. Because we came back from away with a draw," she said.

With 19 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in 22 matches in the regular season, Fenerbahçe registered 58 points to finish as Group A winners in the first year of its establishment.

Their vanquished rivals, Hakkarigücü Spor, finished fourth in Group B on 43 points.

"We are on a good path and I think we will continue. I hope we can bring that trophy to the final and to our museum after the final, with the support of our fans and our community, by playing our good game in the semi-finals. Thank you to everyone who supported," Su said.