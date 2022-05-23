Namibia: Schools Netball League Relaunched

THE Capricorn Group Schools Netball League resumed over the weekend, after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions on sport.

At the relaunch of the competition on Friday, Marelize Horn of the Capricorn Group emphasised their support for sport codes in Namibia.

"Our focus as Capricorn Group is to be connectors of positive change, and by sponsoring this national netball league, we provide a platform for netball teams from across Namibia to compete at national level. This ensures that netball as a school sport continues to grow and develop," she said.

The national coordinator of the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU), Solly Duiker, thanked the Capricorn Group for their continued support, saying the competition was one of the most important events on the Namibian schools sport calendar.

"This is one of our three flagship events, along with the Debmarine netball championships and the national schools athletics championships. The NSSU is very proud and honoured to be associated with the Capricorn Group, thanks so much for your continued support and for the development of school sport in Namibia.

"For the NSSU it's about building bridges, making friendships and building a nation - those are the core values of the NSSU and those are also the core values of the Capricorn Group," he added.

Duiker also thanked the competition organiser and chairperson of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League, Liezel Garbers, for her input and creating opportunities for the competing girls.

A total of 16 schools and 47 teams, with about 450 players from under 12 to under 19 level, will compete for the national titles of the 2022 Capricorn Group Schools Netball League in their respective age groups.

The first matches started over the weekend, while the tournament will continue in June, July and August. Matches will also take place at Swakopmund and Otjiwarongo, while the play-offs are scheduled to take place in Windhoek on 19 and 20 August.

The weekend's under 19 results are as follows:

Windhoek Gymnasium (WG) 32-2 Edugate, Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaate Skool (WAP) 25-10 Moria, Walvis Bay Private High School (WBPHS) 25-18 A Shipena; Pro-Ed Academy 32-26 Windhoek High School (WHS); Pro-Ed 25-22 Ella du Plessis; WG 43-13 Moria; WBPHS 26-8 Edugate; WAP 28-10 Okahandja; WBPHS 38-6 JG van der Walt; A Shipena 22-12 Moria; WHS 29-13 Edugate; Pro-Ed 42-20 Okahandja.