Nigeria: Vote Aspirant That Believes in Nigeria, Akpabio Tells Kano APC Delegates

23 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

A former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has asked Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to vote for an aspirant that believes in Nigeria.

He made the call on Sunday in Kano during his meeting with Kano APC delegates.

Akpabio told the delegates to ask whosoever comes to seek their votes if he actually believes in Nigeria. He said unlike some of the aspirants, he believes in Nigeria.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State described himself as a truly detribalised Nigerian that is always working for the progress and development of the country.

"I have given free education while a governor to both indigenes and non-indigenes of Akwa Ibom. The people of Kano have benefited from this," he said

