Nigeria: Dust in Niger APC Over 'Alteration' of Delegates' List

23 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minna

An alleged alteration of the APC delegates' list in Niger State is raising dust in the state as some of the aspirants and stakeholders are threatening a showdown with the party if the list earlier submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is altered.

Multiple sources told our correspondent that the alterations cut across the delegates' list for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and the state assembly primaries.

They, however, claimed that the most affected was the delegates' list for the senatorial and House of Representatives primaries for Niger North Senatorial District where the incumbent governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, is contesting.

The original delegates' lists of Gallah Ward sighted by our correspondent showed some names erased with correction-fluid and replaced with new ones.

Some party stakeholders from Niger North Senatorial District who spoke in confidence said the delegates' lists from Agwara, Rijau and Kontagora were affected by the alteration.

