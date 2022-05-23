Nigeria, Germany Sign Bilateral Agreement On Job Creation, Others

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Republic of Germany have signed a bilateral agreement for job creation and achieving the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2015.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the agreement is to help Nigeria in upgrading its decaying infrastructure and achieving peace and development in the country.

Agba said the German government will support Nigeria in sustainable and inclusive economic development and creation of jobs for all, especially youth and women in reducing restiveness and poverty.

In his remarks, a German delegation led by Mr Lars Wilke, Head of Department of West Africa II, Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), stated that talks for the agreement have been on for the last two years to help Nigeria's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and Nigeria's National Development Plan 2021-2025 which is aligned with the 2030 Sustainable African Continental Free Trade Area at African Union (AU) and ECOWAS level.