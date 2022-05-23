Nigeria: Borno Delegates Won't Disappoint You, Zulum Tells Jack-Rich

Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum has assured All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein TS Jack-Rich that the people of Borno won't disappoint him.

The governor said the people of his state are appreciative of the aspirant's visible footprints and humanitarian strides in the state.

Zulum stated this when he played host to Jack-Rich and his entourage at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Jack-Rich campaign team was in Borno for a consultative visit to the state to meet with stakeholders and delegates of the party ahead of the presidential primaries slated for 29th and 30th May 2022.

The APC presidential hopeful, Jack-Rich pledged to bring a lasting solution to the seemingly intractable security challenges bedeviling the state.

Jack-Rich said he will address the problems militating against the ease of doing business in the state in order to attract private sector investments if he emerges as President in 2023.

But the Borno State Governor, Zulum, while speaking, noted with gratitude the people-oriented projects executed by Mr Jack-Rich in parts of the state which includes world-class potable water facilities of 250,000 litre capacity each at Gonidangari and Shehuri North in Maiduguri as well as the ongoing ultra-modern Faculty of Engineering and 180-Bed capacity Hotel projects at the Nigerian Army University in Biu.

Zulum said the projects have significantly alleviated the sufferings of displaced communities in the State and have endeared the benefactor, Mr. Jack-Rich to the people of Borno State.

"Jack-Rich is not new to Borno State, you executed very big water projects, two of them inside Maiduguri, one in Shehuri-North and another in Gonidangari. The Water Project is one of the multi-million Naira Project that has been done by you, and this has gone a long way in alleviating the sufferings of displaced communities in our State. Furthermore, you have forgotten to mention that you are also a traditional title holder in Borno State".

"Once again let me use this opportunity to convey our deepest appreciation and to assure you that the people of Borno State are happy with you and insha Allah in the fullness of time we shall not disappoint you".