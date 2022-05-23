Kenya's Commonwealth Team to Report Residential Camp May 21

Nairobi — Team Kenya for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to report camp Saturday, May 21, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The marathon team will be unveiled on the same day in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County where they will pitch camp.

The team is looking to commence residential camp preparations for the Club Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28- August 9, seeking to better its 2018 performance in Gold Coast.

The camp is set to ensure the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K's) blueprint on placing athletes at the center is realized.

Team managers have undergone training on the best ways to handle and manage the teams as one of the measures of getting the best results out of the teams presented by respective federations.

The camp will provide opportunities for the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) educational seminars and also ensure stringent measures observed to meet COVID-19 protocols.

The government, through the ministry of sports, has pledged its support to the team to facilitate their optimum preparations and be well equipped to make the country proud at the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Games will be the 17th appearance for Kenya at the Commonwealth Games since its debut in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

Athletes with a disability are also included as full members of their national teams, making the Commonwealth Games the first fully inclusive international multi-sport event.