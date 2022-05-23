Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Kano, Visits Emir's Palace

Many are speculating that the President, while in Kano may intervene in the lingering crisis rocking his party, the All Progressives Congress in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, arrived in Kano for the 58th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

The programme tagged NAF Day Celebration 2022 billed to hold between May 19 and 21 was postponed to honour the lives of nine people killed by an explosion in the state.

The president, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, visited the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, for a courtesy visit.

At the emir's palace, Mr Buhari was seen alongside Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while the emir welcomed them into the palace.

The president is expected to commission seven new Pakistani built Super Mushshak (MFI-17) military aircraft, as part of efforts to boost the capacity of the 58-year-old Nigerian Air Force

Meanwhile, many are speculating that the president, while in Kano, may intervene in the lingering crisis rocking his party, the All Progressives Congress, in the state.

Details later...