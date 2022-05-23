Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Kano, Visits Emir's Palace

23 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Many are speculating that the President, while in Kano may intervene in the lingering crisis rocking his party, the All Progressives Congress in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, arrived in Kano for the 58th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

The programme tagged NAF Day Celebration 2022 billed to hold between May 19 and 21 was postponed to honour the lives of nine people killed by an explosion in the state.

The president, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, visited the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, for a courtesy visit.

At the emir's palace, Mr Buhari was seen alongside Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while the emir welcomed them into the palace.

The president is expected to commission seven new Pakistani built Super Mushshak (MFI-17) military aircraft, as part of efforts to boost the capacity of the 58-year-old Nigerian Air Force

Meanwhile, many are speculating that the president, while in Kano, may intervene in the lingering crisis rocking his party, the All Progressives Congress, in the state.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X