Nigeria: Bandits Kill 11, Injure Several in Zamfara Attack

Bandits have intensified attacks on communities around Talata Mafara, Anka and Bukkuyum, in recent months, leading to the death of many residents.

At least 11 people were confirmed dead by residents when bandits attacked the Ruwan Bore community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday.

Local sources said several residents were also wounded by the bandits.

Ruwan Bore is a few kilometres from Talata Mafara town, the headquarters of the local government.

Mustapha Lawal, a resident of Talata Mafara, said the bandits, who were riding on motorbikes, arrived at the village around 6:14 p.m. and surrounded the village.

"But some of the villagers still managed to escape because they know alternative paths out of the village. But many people were badly wounded while eleven residents were killed," he said.

Mr Lawal said the village has been deserted by the remaining residents while funeral prayers were conducted for the deceased in a nearby village.

A matron at the Talata Mafara General Hospital, who simply asked to be named Maryam, said there were five residents of the community on admission to the emergency ward of the hospital.

Bandits tracking cattle

A security source in Talata Mafara, which is the second largest town in the state, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that the bandits were following a herd of cattle belonging to some Fulanis, with the aim of rustling it.

"The cattle spent days on the route and what we learnt is that those leading the cattle followed through Ruwan Bore (the attacked villàge) which attracted the bandits. But by the time the bandits attacked the community, the cattle had been taken away from there but the bandits thought the cattle belong to the people of the community," he said.

When asked if the cattle were also stolen, he said the cattle belonged to some Fulanis and not bandits.

Police react

When contacted, the state's police command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, asked this reporter to wait for an official statement.

After 12 hours, this reporter sent Mr Shehu a message via WhatsApp to which he responded:

"No problem, you will get the confirmation tomorrow morning. Please bear with us. We appreciate your support and encouragement," he sent back.

He, however, did not respond to further enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES at the time of filing this report.

Zamfara, like in other areas in Nigeria's North-west region, is convulsing under the attacks by gunmen, locally called bandits, who attack mostly rural communities and travellers.

These bandits have been blamed for killing thousands of people. They have also abducted many more in what is shaping to become one of the worst kidnap-for-ransom syndicates in the history of the country.

In the face of the failure of the government to protect residents of the area, many communities have set up vigilante groups to protect residents from attacks by bandits but this has worsened the security challenges in the area as it has given rise to an explosion of tit-for-tat killings between the bandits (who are mostly of Fulani extraction) and the vigilante groups, set up by the majority of Hausa communities in the area.