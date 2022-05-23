Nigeria: Buhari Visits Kano, Commiserates With Families of Victims of Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the victims of the the Kano explosion that claimed nine last week.

The president who is in Kano for the Annual Airforce Day Celebration paid a courtesy call at the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace.

The President said he was in Kano to commiserate with the Emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed lives some days earlier. He also praised the Kano state government for being proactive.

"I am in Kano to condole the emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed some lives and to commiserate with the families of the victim.

"I pray for affected families and also praise the state government for being proactive" he stated.

In his address, the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje gave a breakdown of the assistance given to the victims of the explosion in presence of the affected families who were at the palace

"As soon as the incident occurred the state government took immediate action to save those affected and protect the affected area as well.

"Nine people died in the gas cylinder explosion and eleven others were injured.

"The state government gave N9 million to the affected families, N2 to those injured some of who are at the Greenfield Specialist Hospital and the Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, N1 million to those who are mildly injured.

"More so, there are properties close to the scene that are affected that include two buildings that are damaged, they were given N2 million, and the Winners Academy Nursery/Primary School that were given N1 million.

On his side, the Emir of Kano thanked the president for finding time to visit and prayed for peace in the country.