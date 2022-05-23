Nigeria: PDP Guber Ticket for Enugu State? Peter Mbah Is It!

Time is ticking and soon the primaries to elect the flagbearer of PDP will take place. Let's weigh then

Who picks the ticket in Enugu state? The social media have been agog with permutations. The next governor of Enugu state shall emerge on May 25 in Enugu state. Undoubtedly! It is a mind game!. From the array of very eminent aspirants, four candidates appear to be foremost in their quest to become governor of the state.

From the point of view of acceptability, competence, financial capacity and Governor Ugwuanyi's prerogative anointing, one may scale the bulk to only four persons. Barrister Peter Mbah, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu and Prof. Barth Nnaji. There are others who retain a measure of popularity which regrettably, is not enough mark of their readiness or political relevance. Ambition Shakespeare says must be made of sterner stuff. We take them from good to best.

BARTH NNAJI

Prof Barth Nnaji entered the race quite late and may not have covered enough ground to clinch the ticket. However, his entry was foreshadowed by the success achieved in Anambra state by Charles Soludo, a fellow Professor.

If only professors have the magic wand! The professor has influential northern friends whose phone calls could disquiet Gburugburu. The threatening load to the sanguine professor is his alleged misdeed during his days as the Minister of power which unduly favoured his company against the nation's power sector.

His percentage acceptance in Nkanuland is a little above 50. Prof. Nnaji is not popular in Nsukka, a zone that determines a lot in the bargain. Can he make a good governor? Yes he can but with so much antagonistic challenges due to home disaffection from Umuode/Oruku crisis.

IKE EKWEREMMADU

Senator Ike Ekweremmadu is also a Professor. He started with a defensive streak on zoning. He doesn't believe in zoning which people of the state see as a panacea to rancorous politicking in the state. His resumé is daunting and impressive as former deputy Senate president of the Federal Republic. He is rich and very popular amongst people of Enugu West, particularity in Aninri. However, the latest result which scuttled the bid of his right-hand man Hon Toby Okechukwu to return to the House of Representatives puts a question mark on his popularity and marksmanship. Many people believe Ikeoha would have gunned for the presidency.

His load, very difficult to drop, is the public perception that he is uncompromising and blind to popular reasoning. His failure to foresee his poor outing when he lost to the current DSP Sen Ovie Omo-Agege underlines his poor political judgement. His greatest undoing is his underrating of the capacity of the current governor to cut him to size with superior political sagacity. Can Ike make a good governor? It is doubtful as the public perceives him to be more interested in power than leadership.

CHIJIOKE EDEOGA

Hon Chijioke Edeoga will lose the election with a slight margin. He resigned early as commissioner for environment and was given little or no chance because the contest demands heavy financial strength. He is not as rich as other contestants.

He nonetheless pulled a surprise as he was able to galvanize a fair public opinion of Nsukka cultural zone to his advantage. _Ka Isi-Uzo Jee_ became an acceptable shibboleth, a password to the hearts of his followers. His load is heavy: Nkanu people are not with him and constantly see him as a surreptitious continuation of Nsukka people in power after the current governor. Even when the incumbent has succeeded in getting the majority of the aspirants to sign an MoU to support any one he anoints, there may be an onslaught of campaigns from his Enugu East brothers which would not augur well with his interest. Can CJ make a good governor? Yes he can.

He is soundly learned and always as cool as cucumber, soft spoken and keenly calculative. His campaign had shown he learnt from the best; Gburugburu himself, the Nwodos and GEJ.

PETER MBAH

If there is anyone who has learnt the style of Gburugburu's campaign, it is Dr Peter Mbah. He began his campaign more than five years ago touching the necessary chords noiselessly as possible. Peter alluding to his youthful disposition, acceptance and disposition to making Enugu State a hub of contemporary and hi-tech development. Those who think they have not heard about him only stresses his game plan. When the current governor campaigned, no one heard about him and everyone rooted for Sen. Ayogu Eze.

It was tsunamic as Gburus simply began to thank Ndi Enugu even as the campaigns were still on. Barrister Mbah is a seasoned technocrat, versatile and consummate, former commissioner for finance Enugu State. Peter is suave, rich and extremely dexterous in financial matters, a living entrepreneur. He is bringing a lot to the table. He is popular with the local government chairmen and party men. Importantly too, Barr. Mbah is very popular with Nkanu people and there would be an avalanche of ululation reverberating across the state when he is finally picked. He has been quiet and shrewd in his careful and peaceful approach to campaigns This style however left some vacuum which got filled by specious allegations of EFCC inquest. He has refused to be distracted by stories which have no iota of truth but focused on the issues. They also see him as Chimaroke boy! I laugh! This story gained currency to his advantage. First, Chimaroke would find it peaceable to identify himself more with him having worked with him. Secondly, Chimaroke's followers would willingly accommodate him. Can Peter make a good governor? No doubt he can! His experience is a guarantee. His major load is should the governor decide against him. Anything can happen.

With due respect to other aspirants, they, like water, will find their level. Politics is a game. May 25 shall decide for all of them!

Ogonna Omada is a political analyst.