Kenya: Presidential Candidates to Present 2,000 Signatures From 24 Counties By End of Day - Chebukati

23 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as a pre-nomination requirement by close of business on Monday.

The electoral commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 elections.

"By the end of today all candidates should have submitted the signatures supporting their candidacy," Chebukati stated.

The IEBC Chair made the announcement in a meeting attended by representatives for the different presidential aspirants.

Azimio coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga was represented by lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Deputy President William Ruto on the other end was represented by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party secretary general Veronica Maina.

Also present was Wiper Party presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka's running mate Andrew Sinkuli and secretary general Shakila Abdalla.

Even as the pre-nomination exercise is set to commence, independent aspirants have raised concerns on new conditions requiring them to collect signatures and copies of national identity cards of their supporters.

They argue that the requirement doesn't give them a level playing field as compared to their counterparts.

"We will do a comparison of the ID copy and name of the person signing for an aspirant. Where there shall be a shortfall of signatures, after IEBC verification, the commission will give more time to get the required signatures," Chebukati said.

Further, the commission has directed presidential aspirants with foreign degrees to first obtain certification from the commission of university education as a nomination requirement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X