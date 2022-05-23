Kenya: Cases of Election Violence Have Reduced, Country is Safe, Matiangi Assures

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says election violence related incidents being dealt with at the moment have reduced compared to the same period in 2017.

CS Matiangi on Monday said that data from the Inspector General's office shows that election violence cases have reduced to about a quarter of what was recorded in 2017, saying that this shows how far the country has come.

Matiangi was speaking during a roundtable meeting on Kenya's economy and election preparedness, between the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the National Development Implementation Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) attended by several government officials including CSs Joe Mucheru (ICT), Betty Maina (Trade), James Macharia (Transport), and Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai among others

"Incidences of crime and hooliganism related to elections have significantly reduced compared to the same period in the last election. We are going to have one of the most peaceful elections in the country," stated Matiangi.

CS Matiangi assured the business community that all measures have been put in place for a peaceful electioneering period, and urged them to make their business plans without fear.

He also urged aspirants to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid making inciting remarks.

"The country is safe and secure, go ahead and make your business plans and orders," he said.

On her part KEPSA CEO Carol Kariuki committed to support the government in ensuring a peaceful election as well as a smooth transition.

She also urged Kenyans to evaluate leaders before electing them

"We are challenging Kenyans to 'kagua before uchague' and we all know the question governing this election is corruption and the economy so please make the right choice," she stated.