Kenya: Wiper Leaders Urge Kalonzo to Consider Rejoining Azimio

Nairobi — The Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the Azimio Coalition and charting his own path in the August 9 elections.

The Party's Organizing Secretary Robert Mbui stated that the main ambition of the Ukambani people is to be part of the incoming government after the general elections.

This follows a resolution by Wiper Party officials and several candidates after a meeting held in Machakos County.

"We are calling on our candidate Kalonzo Musyoka, Azimio coalition and Raila Odinga to engage in dialogue. Let them engage at discussion at the top and come before us to with news saying there have reached an agreement," Mbubi stated.

In the event the talks fail, Mbui said they will have no option but to support Musyoka all the way to the ballot.

The Wiper Organising Secretary pointed out that having talks with Kenya Kwanza is not an option on the table.

Mbui said that the push to have Musyoka reach a deal with Odinga is to ensure that calls by the Ukambani nation to increase their chances of forming the next government is heard.

"There is a dispute resolution mechanism under that alliance, so we are asking our party leader that we do consider the possibility of having further discussions on this coalition arrangement," Mbui said.