Nigeria: Gombe Utd Sizzle in Six-Goal Thriller As Pillars Crush Heartland

It rained goals yesterday at the Pantami stadium as rampaging Gombe United edged Kwara United 4-2 in a pulsating 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week 29 match.

Leading goal scorer, Abdulazeez Yusuf, put the home side in front in the 12th minute but Jide Fatokun drew Kwara Utd level in the 23rd minute for the first half to end 1-1.

However, on resumption, it became a one way traffic situation as Yusuf grabbed his brace in the 62nd minute to restore Gombe United's lead, Barnabas Daniel doubled the lead in the 81st minute, substitute Samaila Bello stretched the lead to three goals in the 86th minute before Junior Lokosa reduced the deficit for Kwara United in second half added time.

At the MKO Abiola stadium Abuja, Relegation-threatened Kano Pillars also brightened their survival hopes as they drubbed Heartland 3-1.

Auwalu Ali and Ifeanyi Eze scored a goal each to put Pillars ahead but Rabiu Ali missed a golden chance to increase the tally from the spot before the break.

In the second half, Nnamdi Egbujuo reduced Pillars' lead in the 61st minute but Daniel Mark nodded in the third in the 77th minute to wrap up victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Rivers United piped Remo Stars 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top to seven points, Akwa United beat Tornadoes 1-0, Nasarawa United squeezed past Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Jos just as Ahmed Taofeek's solitary strike was enough for Katsina United to beat Enyimba 1-0 in Katsina.

In Makurdi, Raphael Ayagwa was the villain after he missed from the spot in the 51st minute for Lobi Stars to draw 0-0 with Sunshine Stars while Chidera Eze's goal in the 43rd minute was cancelled out by Oladayo Alabi at the death as MFM forced 3SC to 1-1 draw in Ibadan.