Ghana: Mozambican President Felipe Jacinto Nyusi in Ghana for Four-Day State Visit

23 May 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President of the Republic of Mozambique, Felipe Jacinto Nyusi arrived in Ghana on Sunday for a four-day state visit

The Mozambican President was met by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

President Felipe Jacinto Nyusi will commence his visit with a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Monday 23 May 2022.

