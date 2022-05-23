Nigeria: I'm Not Joking About My Presidential Ambition - Tinubu

23 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he is not joking about his presidential ambition, adding that the nation needs a transformational leader like him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu who was in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend to woo delegates ahead of the primaries, said during his courtesy call on the Oba of Benin in his palace: "I am the most qualified and competent person to vie for the president and lead the nation out of the current economic and security challenges."

APC has fixed May 29 and 30 for its presidential primaries where its flag-bearer for the 2023 poll would emerge.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State said, "I am not joking about my presidential ambition, I want to be president. I am in the palace to seek your blessing and prayers to become the APC candidate and eventually become the president. I know what your blessing and endorsements mean.

Responding, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, advised politicians to focus on a manifesto that is achievable and workable rather than listing things they cannot achieve.

