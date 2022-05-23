Guinea: Mouctar Diakhaby Joins Syli of Guinea

Kaba Diawara, the Guniea coach has called up 23 stars for the June dates, with Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby and Bafode Dansoko who plays in Belgium among the new invites.

Valencia defender, his arrival in the Guinean selection has been in the air for several years and it must precede those of several other dual nationals that the Guinean coach has already met.

Trained in Lyon (France), Diakhaby played in the youth level of France made the 23 players of Guineans which was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

To these known faces, the tactician who led the Syli to the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, also included captain Naby Keita, AS Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara and Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo.

In this squad,he also point out the return of Julian Jeanvier, and on the other hand, Mady Camara, François Kamano, Ibrahima Sory Conté Maibra and Seydouba Soumah Konkolet are still absent, just like Morlaye Sylla, the striker of Horoya AC.

For the next two games, Guinea will face Egypt in Cairo on June 5 before returning to Conakry where they will play against Malawi on June 9. At Afcon, the Syli beat the Malawi Flames 1-0.

GUINEA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya AC), Bangaly Sylla (Saint-Etienne, France), Ibrahima Koné (Hibernians, Scotland)

Defenders: Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craivoa, Romania), Julien Jeanvier (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Mohamed Ali Camara (Youngs Boys, Switzerland), Saidou Sow (Saint-Etienne, France), Mouktar Diakhaby ( Valencia, Spain), Sekou Oumar Sylla (SC Cambuur, Netherlands).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (AS Roma, Italy), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Mory Konaté (Saint Trond, Belgium), Ibrahima Cissé (Seraing FC, Belgium), Moriba Kourouma (Valencia, Spain), Seydouba Cissé (Leganes, Spain), Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos, Greece)

Forwards: Alkhaly Momo Cissé (Wisła Kraków, Poland), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Thierno Barry (Tenerife, Spain), Serhou Guirassy (Rennes, France), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Bafodé Dansoko (KMSK Deinze, Belgium).