Africa: Senegal Beach Soccer Championship Starts On June 19

23 May 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The kick-off of the Senegal Beach Soccer Championship for the 2021-2022 season will take place on June 19, announced the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), which drew lots for the different pools on Wednesday.

Twenty teams will take part in the competition and they will be divided into five pools of four teams each. All the matches will be played in Saint-Louis in the north of Senegal.

At the end of this phase, the teams ranked first and second in each pool and the three best runners-up will qualify for the second phase.

And the eight teams will then be divided into two groups of four and the two best will advance to the semi-finals of the championship. The group phase and the second phase will be played back and forth and the semi-finals one way.

The Final 4 which will pit the four best formations against each other will be played over two days, that is to say on September 16 and 17. The Yeumbeul team is the defending champion, having defeated the Ile de Saint-Louis team 7-1.

The FSF's Football Commission has decided to hold the championship on the eve of the African Beach Soccer Championship to allow the coaches the ample opportunity to have some material and give competitiveness to the players who must constitute the backbone of the national team.

Senegal are the reigning African champions and a semi-finalist at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup held last year in Russia.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X