Africa: Senegal Beach Soccer Championship Starts On June 19

The kick-off of the Senegal Beach Soccer Championship for the 2021-2022 season will take place on June 19, announced the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), which drew lots for the different pools on Wednesday.

Twenty teams will take part in the competition and they will be divided into five pools of four teams each. All the matches will be played in Saint-Louis in the north of Senegal.

At the end of this phase, the teams ranked first and second in each pool and the three best runners-up will qualify for the second phase.

And the eight teams will then be divided into two groups of four and the two best will advance to the semi-finals of the championship. The group phase and the second phase will be played back and forth and the semi-finals one way.

The Final 4 which will pit the four best formations against each other will be played over two days, that is to say on September 16 and 17. The Yeumbeul team is the defending champion, having defeated the Ile de Saint-Louis team 7-1.

The FSF's Football Commission has decided to hold the championship on the eve of the African Beach Soccer Championship to allow the coaches the ample opportunity to have some material and give competitiveness to the players who must constitute the backbone of the national team.

Senegal are the reigning African champions and a semi-finalist at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup held last year in Russia.