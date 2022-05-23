Africa: Cameroon - African Football Legends Celebrates Milla At 70

Football Legends from across the Continent, were in Cameroon over the weekend, to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Cameroon international Albert Roger Milla.

The legendary Milla turned 70 on Friday May 20th, but a gala match to celebrate his Seventh decade on planet earth, took place on Saturday May 21, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The game opposed a selection of African football legends, against former indomitable lions players.

Team Cameroon legends had in their ranks Vincent Ongandzi, Joseph Antoine Bell, Geremie Njitap, Bill Tchato, Jean II Makoun, Bertin Ebwelle, Thomas Libiih, Nicolas Alnoudji, Roger Milla, amongst others.

The African legends had in their ranks indomitable Lionesses forward Nchout Njoya Ajara, FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o, El hadj Diouf, Tresor Lua Lua, Kalilou Fadiga, Alioum Boukar Emmanuel Eboue, Stéphane Mbia, Achilles Emana.

Achilles Emana, Stephane Mbia, Emmanuel Eboue, Nchout Njoya Ajara, and former Portsmouth's forward and Congolese- born Tresor Lua Lua, were on target for the African legends, as they won six goals to three.

The three goals for the Cameroon legend were scored by Nicolas Anoudji, Jean II Makoun, while birthday boy Roger Milla, got the third.

"I am so happy and overwhelmed for the massive turn-out from the Cameroonian public on this wonderful occasion of my 70th anniversary, indeed it was unexpected," Roger Milla said after the event.

"I played football and have many achievements thanks to the discipline. To me a player gets a fulfilled career after participating in a World Cup finals. I played three World Cups and two Military World Cups and today l am a happy and fulfilled person," the two times TotalEnergies AFCON winner added.

Born on 20 May 1952, Milla had a scintillating football career. He is two times African Footballer of the year winner, won two AFCON titles with the Indomitable Lions, three domestic league titles in Cameroon, plus two French cup titles.