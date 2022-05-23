Zimbabwe: The Smiling Assassin Calls Time On His International Career

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has announced his retirement from international football. Musona's last appearance for the Warriors was at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they finished in the group stages of the competition.

The Smiling Assassin's retirement follows that of Khama Billiat who called it quit during after Zimbabwe's elimination from the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Musona says he's leaving international football to put more focus on his club career in the Saudi Professional League where he plays for Al-Tai in.

"It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors. It's a decision that I did not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on March 3, 2010, in a game against South Africa," he says.

"I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country. Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights," he adds.

Musona scored 28 goals in 49 appearances for the Warriors having featured in three Afcon finals.

"My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early in my professional career. I cherish every moment that I spent as a member of the team," says Musona.