Ghana: Medeama Stun Oly in Accra

Visiting Medeama rallied from behind to notch a 2-1 win over Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in an exciting Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week 30 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah'sdecent strike in the 71st minute, hit from a distance just minutes after being introduced, flew past Olympics substitute goalkeeper, SeiduIsmaila to win the game for the 'Mauve and Yellows'.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye's delightful goal in the 18th minute for the home side, his 10th goal in 25 appearances, set the home side on course, but that reality suffered a jolt as Medeama pulled parity in the 36th minute through a spot-kick easily dispatched by defender Vincent Atingah.

Medeama by the win have now garnered 50 points, boosting their chances of finishing in the top four places with four games to end the season.

The loss was Olympics' second consecutive defeat after losing away at Karela, previously.

The 'Wonder Club' had themselves to blame for the implosion as they enjoyed a greater chunk of the possession and kept the visitors on the back foot for the best part of the game, but let down by their poor finishing.

Olympics' intention to get an early goal was announced with the first pass of the ball as lively playmaker Sulley Ibrahim attempted to catch Medeama's goaltender, John Moosie off guard with a long drive but Moosie stayed alert after initially fumbling.

In the early exchanges, two dangerous free-kicks just outside the penalty area fell to both sides, but Medeama captain KwasiDonsu and Olympics' Sulley who converted respectively, missed the mark by a few inches.

Olympics probed harder for the opener and finally had their way through Abbey Quaye. Midfielder James Akaminko intercepted Vincent Atingah's pass in the Medeama goal area before passing to Abbey Quaye. The striker who was lurking around the penalty area turned before picking his spot; curling into the right corner beyond Moosie.

Olympics nearly added a second through Abbey Quaye but after some good work from his younger brother AshieQuaye to locate him inside the box and dislodging a Medeama marker, he shot wide.

The homeside paid for the miss as Medeama's attempt at restoring parity yielded the desired outcome in the 29th minute.

AshieQuaye's poor defensive choice inside his penalty area led Medeama forward Darlington GyanFosu to rob him of the ball and located Donsu; but before Donsu could compose himself to strike, he was caught by Olympics goalie, Stephen Kwaku.

Kwaku got injured in the process and was unable to continue with SeiduIsmaila replacing him. Atingah stepped up and calmly dispatched a low shot to the right of Ismaila to level for the visitors.

Undeterred by the equaliser, Olympics went on rampage to restore their lead before the break but striker Yusif Abdul-Razak on the end of two glorious opportunities failed to make them count. First, his overhead kick to a cross from Abbey Quaye missed the target before his follow-up to a team move involving JamaldeenHaruna and AshieQuaye, inches from the goal went wide.

Back from recess, Olympics kept the same energy but again Abdul-Razak was unable to find the target in the 53rd minute when he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Moosie.

Moosie had to stay alert to stop Jamaldeen's glancing header in the 66th minute.

Desperate to counter the home side's ceaseless scoring threats, Medeama coach Abdul Rabi Umar, introduced forward Kwadwo Asamoah and midfielder, Agyei Boakye and that made an instant impact.

Against the run of play with Medeama on a counter, Asamoah shrugged off a challenge from an Olympics marker before allowing the ball to fall on his deadly left foot loaded with enough power to beat Seidu from an impressive distance.

NANA BENTSI ODURO