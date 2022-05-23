Ghana: Accra Floods After Heavy Downpour ... Wreaks Havoc in Many Communities

Parts of Accra and other urban areas in the Greater Accra Region was flooded on Saturday following hours of torrential rainfall.

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie Lorry Station, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Temaand Kasoa were all heavily affected, submerging homes and washing away luggage.

The situation compelled residents in the affected areas to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in other buildings and facilities.

The flood waters further covered major roads and highways within the capital, obstructing vehicular movement and causing heavy traffic, particularly at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Although some communities including Spintex, Teshie, Nungua, Madina and Adenta were not flooded, drains carrying running water were overflown while some potholes on roads were also enlarged and deepened.

Saturday's flood comes exactly a week after some areas in Accra were flooded.

Videos and comments about the situation and its attending impacts were posted on social media with many users calling on government to initiate lasting measures to the age-old problem.

The Ghana Police Service, in a bid to help prevent further chaos, issued a public safety warning to the public to avoid areas such as the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the high level of the Odaw River.

"We are experiencing flooding on some principal streets and highways within the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond due to the downpour this evening. In view of this, we are advising members of the public to remain indoors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Motorists and commuters are also being cautioned against using the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River," it stated.

The police further advised motorists and commuters to exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that were linked by culverts and bridges.

"Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373," the police added.

The Police and other principal safety stakeholders, the advisory said, were on high alert to assist members of the public.

Earlier Saturday morning, the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of potential rainfall in the southern parts of the country and urged the public to stay safe.

"The cloudiness over southern Ghana will persist into the evening with thunderstorms alongthe coast, marine surroundings and the inland areas. Stay safe," it stated.