Ghana: Court Orders Arrest of Mining Contractor Over Failing to Pay Workers SSNIT Contribution

23 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has secured a bench warrant from the Kenyasi District Circuit Court for the arrest of one Samuel Ameku, a mining contractor for failing to pay GH¢800,000 SSNIT contributions of his workers.

The acquisition of the bench warrant by SSNIT was due to the failure of the contractor to comply with the payment schedules which was offered to him by SSNIT.

The Regional SSNIT prosecutor Mrs Christiana Amoabeng Boateng disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here in Sunyani yesterday.

She explained that the outstanding GH¢800,000 covered penalties and contributions of 50 employees of SAMDOE 2002 Company limited, spanning 2019 to date, adding "all attempts by SSNIT for amicable settlement proved unsuccessful hence the decision to resort to the law court.

Mrs Boateng recounted that in October last year Mr Ameku promised the court to be given two weeks to begin payments but again defaulted.

The SSNIT prosecutor said Mr Ameku has been very evasive saying his conduct has breached section 83 (1)(d) of the National Pensions Act, 2008)Act 766 as amended by section 7 of the National Pensions (amendment)Act 2014) Act 883.

Mrs Boateng however advised employers who have difficulty in paying SSNIT contributions of their workers to go to their offices to negotiate payment in order not to breach the law.

