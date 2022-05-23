South Africa: Climate Change Action At Work With the National Workshop On Climate Change & Regional Symposium On Water and Energy

23 May 2022
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lerato Maloka

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) is pleased to announce hosting The Regional Symposium on Water and Energy for political parties, and The National Climate Change workshop series on 24, 25 and 26 May 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa as part of the Foundation's commitment to climate change policy knowledge sharing and enhanced civic participation.

The Regional Symposium and Climate Change Workshop for South African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will build on and enrich the various initiatives that DWF has been undertaking over the recent years in strengthening participatory policy and platform development that accurately reflects citizen-identified needs to explicitly include access to clean water and energy and management of these resources.

The DWF Regional Symposium has been made possible with the support of USAID under the Southern African Political Parties and Dialogue (SAPP&D) Programme.

The Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate Change Champions project is co-funded by the European Union.

