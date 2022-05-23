Africa: Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini Co-Chairs the 10th Session of the South Africa - Iran Deputy Ministerial Working Group, 23 May

press release

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to co-chair the 10th Session of the South Africa - Iran Deputy Ministerial Working Group

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has arrived in Tehran, Iran, to co-chair the 10th Session of the Deputy Ministerial Working Group (DMWG) on 23 May 2022 with her Iranian counterpart, Dr Ali Bagheri.

South Africa and Iran enjoy an historical and fraternal relationship, with both countries interacting regularly, notably through the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC), established in 1995.

In addition to the JCC, the DMWG was established to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas of cooperation.

Furthermore, the DMWG serves as an intersessional mechanism in between JCC Sessions to allow both countries to review progress and work towards the implementation of the decisions and outcomes of the previous JCC. This mechanism also allows for an exchange of political views on issues of mutual interest.