Africa: Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini Co-Chairs the 10th Session of the South Africa - Iran Deputy Ministerial Working Group, 23 May

22 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to co-chair the 10th Session of the South Africa - Iran Deputy Ministerial Working Group

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has arrived in Tehran, Iran, to co-chair the 10th Session of the Deputy Ministerial Working Group (DMWG) on 23 May 2022 with her Iranian counterpart, Dr Ali Bagheri.

South Africa and Iran enjoy an historical and fraternal relationship, with both countries interacting regularly, notably through the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC), established in 1995.

In addition to the JCC, the DMWG was established to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas of cooperation.

Furthermore, the DMWG serves as an intersessional mechanism in between JCC Sessions to allow both countries to review progress and work towards the implementation of the decisions and outcomes of the previous JCC. This mechanism also allows for an exchange of political views on issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X