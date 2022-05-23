Africa: Fix Broken Financing to Ensure a #StrongWHO – Appeal from 80 Organizations

Geneva — Following is a letter from 80 organizations around the world to delegates attending the World Health Assembly #WHA75 calling on Member States to strengthen the World Health Organization by providing adequate financing.
DearMemberStateDelegatestothe75thWorldHealth Assembly,
On behalf of the undersigned non-profit organizations, civil society and community groups, philanthropies, and concerned individuals, we have an urgent message for thosegatheringinGeneva:actnowtoensureWHOhastheresourcesitneedstoend theCOVID-19pandemic,preventfuturehealthemergencies,anddeliverontheTriple Billion Targets.
Member States have a historic opportunity at WHA75 to strengthen and invest in WHO’s role as the leading intergovernmental health organization dedicated to advancing global health and wellbeing for all people.
We commend the notable efforts made by Member States over the past 1.5 years to reach an agreement on financially empowering WHO to fulfill its mandate. The consensus achieved in the April 2022 meeting of the Working Group on Sustainable Financing is a significant signal of the power of multilateral cooperation to achieve shared aims to benefit populations across the world.
We call on all Member States to wholeheartedly endorse the recommendation of theWorkingGrouptoincreasethelevelofassessedcontributionssothatbythe2030- 2031 biennium or sooner, these contributions constitute 50% of the WHO base budget.
ThisdecisivecommitmentwillaffirmMemberStates’willingnesstoensurethatWHOis fit for purpose and ableto deliver onMemberStates’expectations.More importantly,a sustainably financed WHO is a prerequisite to achieving the goals of the General Programme of Work (2019-2025) and Sustainable Development Goal 3 - Good Health and Wellbeing.
The world needs a strong, sustainably financed WHO. In turn, Member States deservetheassurancethattheorganizationistransparent,efficient,andaccountable for its financial and programmatic performance, which the Director-General has committed to advance.
A stronger WHO is in the interest of all governments and their citizens. Investments in WHOproduceaneconomicreturnof35USdollarsforevery1USdollarinvested.The current pandemic hasmore than demonstrated the urgency to ensure WHO is better prepared to prevent future health crises and help countries re-accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.
ThisisadecisivemomentthatwillhavealastingimpactonWHO’sfutureworkand impact the Organizations’ ability to prevent future health emergencies. We call on all Member States to fully adopt the report of the WGSF at WHA75.
Sincerely,
ActiononSmokingandHealth Advancing Synergy
AdvocacyNetworkAfrica(AdNetA)
AID+
Alison J. Mack
AmandaGlassman
AmplifyHealth&DevelopmentinAfrica (AHDA)
ApprocheParticipative,DéveloppementetSantédeProximité(APDSP)
Association For Promotion Sustainable Development
AIDSVaccineAdvocacyCoalition(AVAC)
Christ Soldiers Foundation
CNS
CoalitionforEpidemicPreparednessInnovations(CEPI)
Cordaid
CORE Group
DeutscheStiftungWeltbevölkerung (DSW)
ECOM-EurasianCoalitiononHealth,Rights,GenderandSexualDiversity
Every Breath Counts Coalition
FIND
FriendsoftheGlobalFightAgainstAIDS,TBand Malaria
Gavi,theVaccine Alliance
Girls Advocacy Network-Ghana
GlobalCoalitionofTBAdvocates
GlobalHealthAdvocatesNetwork(GFAN)
Global Health Council*
GlobalHealthTechnologies Coalition
GlobalInstituteforDiseaseElimination(GLIDE)
GlobalTBPreventionJusticeNetwork(GTPJN)
Good Health Community Programmes
Harm Reduction International
HarmReductionZambiaNetwork
HIV Justice Network
InternationalYouthCouncil-Yemen(IYCY)
IntraHealth International*
Ipas
KamuzuCollegeofHealthsciences
Last Mile Health
ManagementSciencesforHealth Medical Impact
MostAtRiskPopulations'SocietyinUganda(MARPSInUganda)
National TB Network Nepal
ONE Campaign
PandemicActionNetwork PATH*
Pathfinder International*
PENTECOSTAL ADVOCATES FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (PENASED)
PopulationServicesInternational(PSI)*
Project Liaison
Public Citizen
PUBLICHEALTHINTERNATIONALCONSULTINGCENTER (PHICC)
Results Canada
SabinVaccine Institute*SAF-TESO SAMOCRI
SavetheChildren*
Shot@Life
SparkStreetAdvisors
STOPAIDS
SuccessCapitalOrganization
TBpeople Pakistan
TheGlobalFundtoFightHIV,TB,and Malaria*
TheReformedDrugandSubstanceAbuseInitiative(REDSAI),Nigeria
The Task Force for Global Health*
TreatmentAction Group
UnitedforGlobalMentalHealth United Nations Foundation*
VillageReach
WaterAid*
What To Expect Project
Women4GlobalFund
WomeninGlobalHealth*
WOTE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
YouthandWomenforOpportunities Uganda
*signifiesNon-Stateactorsinofficialrelationswith WHO
Following is a letter from 80 organizations around the world to delegates attending the World Health Assembly #WHA75 calling on Member States to strengthen the World Health Organization by providing adequate financing.
DearMemberStateDelegatestothe75thWorldHealth Assembly,
On behalf of the undersigned non-profit organizations, civil society and community groups, philanthropies, and concerned individuals, we have an urgent message for thosegatheringinGeneva:actnowtoensureWHOhastheresourcesitneedstoend theCOVID-19pandemic,preventfuturehealthemergencies,anddeliverontheTriple Billion Targets.
MemberStateshaveahistoricopportunityatWHA75tostrengthenandinvestin WHO’s role as the leading intergovernmental health organization dedicated to advancing global health and wellbeing for all people.
WecommendthenotableeffortsmadebyMemberStatesoverthepast1.5yearsto reach an agreement on financially empowering WHO to fulfill its mandate. The consensus achieved intheApril2022meeting oftheWorking Group onSustainable Financing is a significant signal of the power of multilateral cooperation to achieve shared aims to benefit populations across the world.
We call on all Member States to wholeheartedly endorse the recommendation of theWorkingGroup toincreasethelevelofassessedcontributionssothatbythe2030- 2031 biennium or sooner, these contributions constitute 50% of the WHO base budget.
ThisdecisivecommitmentwillaffirmMemberStates’willingnesstoensurethatWHOis fit for purpose and ableto deliver onMemberStates’expectations.More importantly,a sustainably financed WHO is a prerequisite to achieving the goals of the General Programme of Work (2019-2025) and Sustainable Development Goal 3 - Good Health and Wellbeing.
The world needs a strong, sustainably financed WHO. In turn, Member States deservetheassurancethattheorganizationistransparent,efficient,andaccountable for its financial and programmatic performance, which the Director-General has committed to advance.
A stronger WHO is in the interest of all governments and their citizens. Investments in WHOproduceaneconomicreturnof35USdollarsforevery1USdollarinvested.The current pandemic hasmore than demonstrated the urgency to ensure WHO is better prepared to prevent future health crises and help countries re-accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.
ThisisadecisivemomentthatwillhavealastingimpactonWHO’sfutureworkand impact the Organizations’ ability to prevent future health emergencies. We call on all Member States to fully adopt the report of the WGSF at WHA75.
Sincerely,
ActiononSmokingandHealth Advancing Synergy
AdvocacyNetworkAfrica(AdNetA)
AID+
Alison J. Mack
AmandaGlassman
AmplifyHealth&DevelopmentinAfrica (AHDA)
ApprocheParticipative,DéveloppementetSantédeProximité(APDSP)
Association For Promotion Sustainable Development
AIDSVaccineAdvocacyCoalition(AVAC)
Christ Soldiers Foundation
CNS
CoalitionforEpidemicPreparednessInnovations(CEPI)
Cordaid
CORE Group
DeutscheStiftungWeltbevölkerung (DSW)
ECOM-EurasianCoalitiononHealth,Rights,GenderandSexualDiversity
Every Breath Counts Coalition
FIND
FriendsoftheGlobalFightAgainstAIDS,TBand Malaria
Gavi,theVaccine Alliance
Girls Advocacy Network-Ghana
GlobalCoalitionofTBAdvocates
GlobalHealthAdvocatesNetwork(GFAN)
Global Health Council*
GlobalHealthTechnologies Coalition
GlobalInstituteforDiseaseElimination(GLIDE)
GlobalTBPreventionJusticeNetwork(GTPJN)
Good Health Community Programmes
Harm Reduction International
HarmReductionZambiaNetwork
HIV Justice Network
InternationalYouthCouncil-Yemen(IYCY)
IntraHealth International*
Ipas
KamuzuCollegeofHealthsciences
Last Mile Health
ManagementSciencesforHealth Medical Impact
MostAtRiskPopulations'SocietyinUganda(MARPSInUganda)
National TB Network Nepal
ONE Campaign
PandemicActionNetwork PATH*
Pathfinder International*
PENTECOSTALADVOCATESFORSOCIO-ECONOMICDEVELOPMENT (PENASED)
PopulationServicesInternational(PSI)*
Project Liaison
Public Citizen
PUBLICHEALTHINTERNATIONALCONSULTINGCENTER (PHICC)
Results Canada
SabinVaccine Institute*SAF-TESO SAMOCRI
SavetheChildren*
Shot@Life
SparkStreetAdvisors
STOPAIDS
SuccessCapitalOrganization
TBpeople Pakistan
TheGlobalFundtoFightHIV,TB,and Malaria*
TheReformedDrugandSubstanceAbuseInitiative(REDSAI),Nigeria
The Task Force for Global Health*
TreatmentAction Group
UnitedforGlobalMentalHealth United Nations Foundation*
VillageReach
WaterAid*
What To Expect Project
Women4GlobalFund
WomeninGlobalHealth*
WOTEYOUTHDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
YouthandWomenforOpportunities Uganda
*signifiesNon-Stateactorsinofficialrelationswith WHO