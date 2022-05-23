Africa: Fix Broken Financing to Ensure a #StrongWHO – Appeal from 80 Organizations

Day two of the World Health Assembly #WHA75 in Geneva. .

Geneva — Following is a letter from 80 organizations around the world to delegates attending the World Health Assembly #WHA75 calling on Member States to strengthen the World Health Organization by providing adequate financing.

DearMemberStateDelegatestothe75thWorldHealth Assembly,

On behalf of the undersigned non-profit organizations, civil society and community groups, philanthropies, and concerned individuals, we have an urgent message for thosegatheringinGeneva:actnowtoensureWHOhastheresourcesitneedstoend theCOVID-19pandemic,preventfuturehealthemergencies,anddeliverontheTriple Billion Targets.

Member States have a historic opportunity at WHA75 to strengthen and invest in WHO’s role as the leading intergovernmental health organization dedicated to advancing global health and wellbeing for all people.

We commend the notable efforts made by Member States over the past 1.5 years to reach an agreement on financially empowering WHO to fulfill its mandate. The consensus achieved in the April 2022 meeting of the Working Group on Sustainable Financing is a significant signal of the power of multilateral cooperation to achieve shared aims to benefit populations across the world.

We call on all Member States to wholeheartedly endorse the recommendation of theWorkingGrouptoincreasethelevelofassessedcontributionssothatbythe2030- 2031 biennium or sooner, these contributions constitute 50% of the WHO base budget.

ThisdecisivecommitmentwillaffirmMemberStates’willingnesstoensurethatWHOis fit for purpose and ableto deliver onMemberStates’expectations.More importantly,a sustainably financed WHO is a prerequisite to achieving the goals of the General Programme of Work (2019-2025) and Sustainable Development Goal 3 - Good Health and Wellbeing.

The world needs a strong, sustainably financed WHO. In turn, Member States deservetheassurancethattheorganizationistransparent,efficient,andaccountable for its financial and programmatic performance, which the Director-General has committed to advance.

A stronger WHO is in the interest of all governments and their citizens. Investments in WHOproduceaneconomicreturnof35USdollarsforevery1USdollarinvested.The current pandemic hasmore than demonstrated the urgency to ensure WHO is better prepared to prevent future health crises and help countries re-accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

ThisisadecisivemomentthatwillhavealastingimpactonWHO’sfutureworkand impact the Organizations’ ability to prevent future health emergencies. We call on all Member States to fully adopt the report of the WGSF at WHA75.

Sincerely,

ActiononSmokingandHealth Advancing Synergy

AdvocacyNetworkAfrica(AdNetA)

AID+

Alison J. Mack

AmandaGlassman

AmplifyHealth&DevelopmentinAfrica (AHDA)

ApprocheParticipative,DéveloppementetSantédeProximité(APDSP)

Association For Promotion Sustainable Development

AIDSVaccineAdvocacyCoalition(AVAC)

Christ Soldiers Foundation

CNS

CoalitionforEpidemicPreparednessInnovations(CEPI)

Cordaid

CORE Group

DeutscheStiftungWeltbevölkerung (DSW)

ECOM-EurasianCoalitiononHealth,Rights,GenderandSexualDiversity

Every Breath Counts Coalition

FIND

FriendsoftheGlobalFightAgainstAIDS,TBand Malaria

Gavi,theVaccine Alliance

Girls Advocacy Network-Ghana

GlobalCoalitionofTBAdvocates

GlobalHealthAdvocatesNetwork(GFAN)

Global Health Council*

GlobalHealthTechnologies Coalition

GlobalInstituteforDiseaseElimination(GLIDE)

GlobalTBPreventionJusticeNetwork(GTPJN)

Good Health Community Programmes

Harm Reduction International

HarmReductionZambiaNetwork

HIV Justice Network

InternationalYouthCouncil-Yemen(IYCY)

IntraHealth International*

Ipas

KamuzuCollegeofHealthsciences

Last Mile Health

ManagementSciencesforHealth Medical Impact

MostAtRiskPopulations'SocietyinUganda(MARPSInUganda)

National TB Network Nepal

ONE Campaign

PandemicActionNetwork PATH*

Pathfinder International*

PENTECOSTAL ADVOCATES FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (PENASED)

PopulationServicesInternational(PSI)*

Project Liaison

Public Citizen

PUBLICHEALTHINTERNATIONALCONSULTINGCENTER (PHICC)

Results Canada

SabinVaccine Institute*SAF-TESO SAMOCRI

SavetheChildren*

Shot@Life

SparkStreetAdvisors

STOPAIDS

SuccessCapitalOrganization

TBpeople Pakistan

TheGlobalFundtoFightHIV,TB,and Malaria*

TheReformedDrugandSubstanceAbuseInitiative(REDSAI),Nigeria

The Task Force for Global Health*

TreatmentAction Group

UnitedforGlobalMentalHealth United Nations Foundation*

VillageReach

WaterAid*

What To Expect Project

Women4GlobalFund

WomeninGlobalHealth*

WOTE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS



YouthandWomenforOpportunities Uganda

*signifiesNon-Stateactorsinofficialrelationswith WHO

