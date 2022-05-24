Kenya: Ex-Uber Executive Reveals How Driver Earnings Were Slashed in Kenya

New details have emerged showing that Uber was planning to further reduce commuter charges in Kenya, months after the 35% cut of 2016, which is the subject-matter of a civil suit filed by drivers against Uber BV and its local subsidiary.

Alissa Orlando, a former Uber executive in Kenya, said that she left the ride-hailing company in February 2017, after a period of contesting the additional price cuts, which the company's management was actively pushing for. As the operations manager in Kenya, Orlando was in charge of launching new products across East Africa, and negotiating partnerships with third-party companies like banks, amongst other duties.