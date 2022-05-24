Kenya: Ex-Uber Executive Reveals How Driver Earnings Were Slashed in Kenya

23 May 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

New details have emerged showing that Uber was planning to further reduce commuter charges in Kenya, months after the 35% cut of 2016, which is the subject-matter of a civil suit filed by drivers against Uber BV and its local subsidiary.

Alissa Orlando, a former Uber executive in Kenya, said that she left the ride-hailing company in February 2017, after a period of contesting the additional price cuts, which the company's management was actively pushing for. As the operations manager in Kenya, Orlando was in charge of launching new products across East Africa, and negotiating partnerships with third-party companies like banks, amongst other duties.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X