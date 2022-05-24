Uganda: Anthrax - One Dead, 10 Admitted in Bududa

By Kevin Kasoma

Residents in Bunalale village, Bududu district are living in fear after an outbreak of anthrax left one dead and 10 admitted in health facilities.

The outbreak was confirmed by the ministry of Health whose spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona cautioned to desist from the consuming of dairy products and other meat products from animals suspected to be infected with anthrax.

According to the Bunalale village chairperson, Mary Nadunda, there is suspicion that the disease could have been contracted from two cows which died mysteriously and were later slaughtered and eaten by some people.

Some villages in the district have been forced to cull 10 cows suspected to have contracted anthrax.

District leaders are worried and have cried out to the government to provide them with pesticides to spray their animals as a preventive measure to the alarming issues.

This is the second outbreak of anthrax in the country this year with the first outbreak taking place in February in Arua.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), anthrax is an infectious disease caused by bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world. People can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

It can cause severe illness in both humans and animals.