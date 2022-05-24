Uganda: "I Have Fallen Sick Only Twice in 60 Years", Says Museveni As He Cautions Ugandans On Lifestyle Diseases

23 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

President yoweri Museveni has said there is need for Ugandans to be more health conscious in order to curb on the rising lifestyle diseases.

Museveni made the remarks last week while launching 12 marine ambulances at the Marine Battalion headquarters in Entebbe. The ambulances will ease access to adequate health services in island areas.

In his remarks, Museveni noted that there's need for the Ministry of Health to educate all Ugandans about diet and lifestyle.

Speaking from his personal experience, Museveni revealed that in the last 60 years, he has rarely fallen sick because he pays enough attention to his lifestyle.

"I have been active for the last 60 years, almost continuously. I think I have only been down with some malaria only two times in these 60 years. Because I have got work to do and I cannot do it when I'm sick. I have got a mission to do." Museveni said.

He, however, said that despite his health consciousness, he was surprised to find out that when Coronavirus had started, his team of doctors discovered that his Vitamin D levels were low.

Museveni says he had asked to have his Vitamin D levels checked after hearing that many Europeans were dying of Covid-19 because of lack of Vitamin D and that out of curiosity asked to have his checked.

"I had very low Vitamin D. There's another one called Vitamin B12 and all those are part of the barracks to fight the enemy and yet mine were down. Not because I didn't have the capacity to have them but because I didn't know and I no longer go to the sun, I go from the house to the car. I no longer expose myself to the sun. I'm like the ones in Europe who have no sun. So, I had to sort that out." he said

The president explained that medical people and all District Health Officers ought to teach the public about things they need to do, food they should take so that they can strengthen their immunities and prevent lifestyle diseases.

"Now like this eating too much then people get fat and then the arteries get clogged and then they collapse and then they call the ambulance. All this can be prevented," Museveni noted.

At 77, Museveni's health has rarely been a concern with the last time many speculated he wasn't fine being March 2018, when he appeared with a bandaged finger as he hosted Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame for a one day state visit.

Many had been left wondering what had happened to the president's hand. However, Museveni would later clarify that he had only injured his wrist during a Karate practice session.

"I am, since 1976, an amateur Karate practitioner. Those exercises help in fitness even when I come from office at midnight. I do the exercises , once in a while. I sprained my wrist. It is healing. The karate skills were part of the unarmed ones that are acquired in the security forces even today," Museveni said in 2018.

