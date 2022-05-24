Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Unidentified Gunmen Kill Four People in Gambella Refugee Camp, Two More in Local District

23 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Four people were killed by unidentified individuals at a refugee camp located in Merkes Kebelle, Dima Woreda of Gambella regional state, according to the regional state's Police Commission.

Abula Ubong, Commissioner of Gambella Regional State Police Commission, said that four people were killed in an attack by unidentified individuals around 9:30 PM local time on Saturday 21 May. The attack happened inside Okugo Refugee Camp, seven KM from Dima city, the report said.

According to the UN, Okugo refugee camp, located in the southern part of Gambella region, hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing communal conflict. "The main ethnic groups are Anyuak (64%), Murle (32%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists," data from the UN shows.

Furthermore, Abula Ubong said that two more people who were riding on a motorbike were gunned down on Saturday at around 10.30 AM local time by yet another unidentified gunmen in Merkes Kebelle.

Dima woreda police and local militias are on the scene pursuing the suspects, Commissioner Abula said. He called on community participation to assist security forces and strengthened efforts to capture perpetrators.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X