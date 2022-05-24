Nigeria: 2023 - Wike, Makinde, Ortom Meet Obasanjo

"Nigeria is a complex country, but Nigeria is not a difficult country, if we are sincere and fair to ourselves, it is not a difficult country to manage and I wish him well."

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Wike, a PDP presidential aspirant, visited the former president alongside two other PDP governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) as well as former Cross River governor, Donald Duke.

They all arrived at Mr Obasanjo's residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 7:01 p.m. and went straight into a meeting.

Mr Wike led the PDP leaders to inform and seek Mr Obasanjo's support for his presidential ambition.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Mr Obasanjo said Mr Wike informed him of his presidential bid, and he wished him well.

The former president described Nigeria as complex country but not difficult to manage if a "courageous leader" is elected.

"Of course, Governor Nyesom Wike as a presidential aspirant with Governor of Oyo, Governor of Benue, former Governor of Cross River and former Deputy Senate President and former Minister came to express to me the desire and of course I made the point that I have always made that, I have ceased to be a partisan politician," said Mr Obasanjo.

"I don't belong to any political party, but if politics is the welfare of the people, I cannot cease to be a politician because I must always seek the welfare of the people.

"And of course, you all know what the situation of Nigeria is and anybody who doesn't know that, is either not a Nigerian or is not being truthful to himself or herself."

Mr Obasanjo said Nigeria's problems cannot be solved by one individual, adding that "we need all Nigerian hands on deck to restore Nigeria and that is what Governor Wike is saying to me."

"Courage, he doesn't lack it, and if you have courage and you have conviction to speak your mind, well you will have a saying in this part of the world.

"Of course, we cannot get unity if there is no justice, if there is no fairness, if there is no equity. And when you have the basic ingredients that will bring unity and inclusiveness, then all other things will take their position."

Mr Obasanjo also said the issues Mr Wike raised are issues that are dear to his heart, for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

"Nigeria is a complex country, but Nigeria is not a difficult country, if we are sincere and fair to ourselves, it is not a difficult country to manage and I wish him well."

Also responding, Mr Wike said he has the courage and capacity to tame the nation's insecurity if elected president.

On the zoning of PDP's presidential ticket, Mr Wike said "It's not as if I am championing zoning, it's provided in the constitution of PDP, section 7 (3c) provides clearly, in clear terms, unambiguous that there shall be zoning of political and elective offices. That's what we are talking about in Nigeria."