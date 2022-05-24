South Africa Mourns the Death of Prolific Actor Jamie Bartlett

Cape Town — South Africans are again left without words after the shocking news of the death of multi-award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett.
He was 55.
Bartlett was well-known for his roles as David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo. The English-born South African actor was also a judge on the reality competition show South Africa's Got Talent.
According to News24, his first major role was in the U.S. film American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (as James Gregory), and 2013's Nothing for Mahala.
His career saw him win many awards, including a South African Film & Television Award and a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award.
The cause of death is still unknown.
Following his death, social media has been flooded with tributes:
Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors we've ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace
David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett
RIP: Jamie Bartlett Prolific stage and screen actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the etv soapie Rhythm City, has died at 55. #RIPJamieBartlett
"I tell you what Ronnie, I've had a flippen good innings china. Sweet n Short with Schuster, struck gold in Horizon Deep & brought Rhythm to the City. A knock of 55 huh? I would've been a flippen good cricketer I tell you that. Cheers Boet" David Genaro . #RIPJamieBartlett
Rest in peace Jamie Bartlett, known for his role as David Genaro on Rhythm City. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIPJamieBartlett