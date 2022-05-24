South Africa Mourns the Death of Prolific Actor Jamie Bartlett

Cape Town — South Africans are again left without words after the shocking news of the death of multi-award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett.

He was 55.

Bartlett was well-known for his roles as David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo. The English-born South African actor was also a judge on the reality competition show South Africa's Got Talent.

According to News24, his first major role was in the U.S. film American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (as James Gregory), and 2013's Nothing for Mahala.

His career saw him win many awards, including a South African Film & Television Award and a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Following his death, social media has been flooded with tributes:

@Akhona_PQ

Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors we've ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace

@NkanyeziKubheka

David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett

@PhilMphela -

RIP: Jamie Bartlett Prolific stage and screen actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the etv soapie Rhythm City, has died at 55. #RIPJamieBartlett

MarcusDaily86

"I tell you what Ronnie, I've had a flippen good innings china. Sweet n Short with Schuster, struck gold in Horizon Deep & brought Rhythm to the City. A knock of 55 huh? I would've been a flippen good cricketer I tell you that. Cheers Boet" David Genaro . #RIPJamieBartlett

@UlrichJvV

Rest in peace Jamie Bartlett, known for his role as David Genaro on Rhythm City. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIPJamieBartlett