South Africa Mourns the Death of Prolific Actor Jamie Bartlett

Screenshot/PhilMphelaTwitter
Condolences pour in for actor Jamie Bartlett
24 May 2022
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — South Africans are again left without words after the shocking news of the death of multi-award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett.

He was 55.

Bartlett was well-known for his roles as David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo. The English-born South African actor was also a judge on the reality competition show South Africa's Got Talent.

According to News24,  his first major role was in the U.S. film American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (as James Gregory), and 2013's Nothing for Mahala.

His career saw him win many awards, including a South African Film & Television Award and a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Following his death, social media has been flooded with tributes:

@Akhona_PQ

Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors we've ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace

@NkanyeziKubheka

David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett

@PhilMphela -

RIP: Jamie Bartlett Prolific stage and screen actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the etv soapie Rhythm City, has died at 55. #RIPJamieBartlett

MarcusDaily86

"I tell you what Ronnie, I've had a flippen good innings china. Sweet n Short with Schuster, struck gold in Horizon Deep & brought Rhythm to the City. A knock of 55 huh? I would've been a flippen good cricketer I tell you that. Cheers Boet" David Genaro . #RIPJamieBartlett

@UlrichJvV

Rest in peace Jamie Bartlett, known for his role as David Genaro on Rhythm City. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIPJamieBartlett

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X