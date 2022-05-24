Sudan: U.S. Government Issues a Business Advisory for Sudan

document

The Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Labor today issued a business advisory on Sudan, highlighting the growing reputational risks to U.S. businesses and individuals associated with conducting business with Sudanese State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and military-controlled companies.

These risks arise from, among other things, recent actions undertaken by Sudan's Sovereign Council and security forces under the military's command, including and especially serious human rights abuse against protesters. While certain risks predate the country's October 2021 military takeover, the takeover and the military's actions since then have exacerbated them and could adversely impact U.S. businesses and individuals and their operations in Sudan.

Businesses and individuals operating in Sudan should undertake increased due diligence related to human rights issues and be aware of the potential reputational risks of conducting business activities and/or transactions with SOEs and military-controlled companies. U.S. businesses and individuals should also take care to avoid interaction with any persons listed on the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls'(OFAC) list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN List).

The United States remains committed to supporting the Sudanese peoples' aspiration for a civilian-led transition to an elected government. We continue to support the Sudanese-led, UN-AU-IGAD facilitated dialogue around the transition process.

Read the full business advisory here: https://www.state.gov/risks-and-considerations-for-u-s-businesses-operating-in-sudan/.