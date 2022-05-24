South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 24, 2022

Cape Town —

Raymond Zondo Best Person for Chief Justice, Says President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a question put by EFF MP Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane on the appointment of Zondo Commission Chairperson Raymond Zondo as the country's chief justice. The president affirmed that Zondo was the best person for the job and that he had consulted widely with other political parties. He said: "I considered the great value in ensuring continuity and certainty in the leadership of the judiciary, and the important role the judiciary plays in ensuring trust and faith in state institutions." Ramaphosa added that he also based his decision on the provisions of the Constitution.

Well-Known Economist Mike Schüssler Has Died

Popular economist Mike Schüssler who founded Economists.co.za in 2005, has died after a short battle with cancer. Schüssler has been South African Economist of the Year twice since 2005 and came fourth in 2010 in the Reuters economic competition. Tributes are pouring in from all sectors for Schüssler.

Outrage Continues at Stereotypes in Monkeypox Reporting

Following reports of increasing numbers of monkeypox cases in Africa (latest in Nigeria) and other parts of the world, including the U.S. and Europe, there is growing concerns at the manner in which cases are being reported and that certain groups are being targeted - in a similar manner in which HIV/Aids was reported on - again targeting certain groups that includes homosexual and bisexual men. This, the UN Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids (UNaids) warns, is homophobic and will impact again on the response times to combat the disease. The transmission of monkeypox virus occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. It enters the body through broken skin, through the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes - eyes, nose, or mouth. African journalists have also expressed their anger that the media is depicting the disease, using images of black people.

Shock as Actor Jamie Bartlett Dies

South Africans are again left without words after the shocking news of the death of multi-award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett, at the age of 55. Bartlett was well-known for his roles as David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo. The English-born South African actor was also a judge on the reality competition show South Africa's Got Talent. He made appearances in several international and local movies, including American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (as James Gregory), and 2013's Nothing for Mahala. The cause of death was not reported.