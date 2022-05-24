South Africa: Employment and Labour On Drive to Take Services to the People in Vhembe District

23 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Labour Activation Program unit embarks on a drive to take services to the people in Vhembe District

The Department of Employment and Labour: Limpopo's Labour Activation Program unit together with Public Employment Services Unit have on Monday 23 May 2022 taken services to the people in the Vhembe District. This comes after the unit identified the district as one of the regions with a high number of unemployment rate in the province.

The purpose of the program is to ensure that work seekers are registered on the Public Employment Services database as a pool for recruitment of learners in the foreseen projects. They are currently targeting work seekers and former UIF contributors from the district under the four programs namely skills development, learnerships, trade test certification and apprenticeship.

Some of the learners will be permanently absorbed after completion of their training that will be given once they are matched for opportunities.

Deputy Director: LAP, Mokwale Monare said "we are currently having a challenge as a country in terms of unemployment, COVID-19 has increased job losses as some companies have been forced to shut down therefore there is lot of demands for skills development programs so we can adapt into the 21st century and the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution".

He indicated that in terms of requirements, skills development is open to everyone, Grade 12 is a minimum requirement for the learnerships programme, while Apprenticeship requires N2 or N6 qualifications, and trade test requires N2 and 2 years' experience in the field.

Monare encouraged the work seekers to not lose hope and believe that through the LAP project they will together achieve and succeed.

The drive is set to continue tomorrow 24 May 2022 in Thohoyandou town hall and Vuwani community hall. It is in the interest of the officials to leave no stone unturned and to help fight unemployment through the opportunities offered by the LAP project.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X