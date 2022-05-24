South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Visits Water Projects in Limpopo, 24 to 25 May

23 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Senzo Mchunu, will conduct site visits at the Vondo Water Supply Scheme, Mavambe pump station and the Nandoni-Nsami pipeline in the Vhembe District, Limpopo to access the progress made to address water challenges in the region. The Minister will be accompanied by his Deputies, Mr. David Mahlobo and Ms. Dikeledi Magadzi.

The site visits are part of the ministerial working sessions taking place for the whole week in Limpopo, where Minister Mchunu will be engaging with the Provincial Government, various Municipalities, Lepelle Northern Water, and stakeholders to assess the state of water and sanitation security in the province and to find ways to turn around the challenges faced by the water sector in the province.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X