South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Visits Water Projects in Limpopo, 24 to 25 May

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Senzo Mchunu, will conduct site visits at the Vondo Water Supply Scheme, Mavambe pump station and the Nandoni-Nsami pipeline in the Vhembe District, Limpopo to access the progress made to address water challenges in the region. The Minister will be accompanied by his Deputies, Mr. David Mahlobo and Ms. Dikeledi Magadzi.

The site visits are part of the ministerial working sessions taking place for the whole week in Limpopo, where Minister Mchunu will be engaging with the Provincial Government, various Municipalities, Lepelle Northern Water, and stakeholders to assess the state of water and sanitation security in the province and to find ways to turn around the challenges faced by the water sector in the province.