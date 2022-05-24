South Africa: Prospect of a Woman President of the ANC Dimmed By the Party's Entrenched Patriarchy

23 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Siphamandla Zondi

Prof Siphamandla Zondi is Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg.

As happened with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu must wrestle hard to become her own person, wrestle with patriarchy seeking to capture her for the benefit of its factions, and wrestle with the faction that wants to project her as nothing but part of the Zuma past.

What are the prospects of a first woman president in the ANC via Lindiwe Sisulu defeating President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC conference in December 2022? As an analyst, I have been asked this several times and the question has been posed again and again after Sisulu's open letter in January, seen by some as launching her challenge to Ramaphosa for the ANC's hot seat.

Pundits concluded that she is becoming a presidential candidate of a faction called the RET forces, named after the ANC resolution to pursue radical economic transformation. Like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ), who contested Ramaphosa at Nasrec in 2017, Sisulu is also being loosely connected with the Zuma legacy in both positive and negative form. Pundits seem to take for granted that anyone challenging the current president must be a relic of the...

