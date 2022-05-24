Nigeria: Group Berates Ondo APC Chairman Over Poor Handling of Party

A group, Sunshine Movement, has berated the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin over his poor handling of party affairs in the state.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Adewole Ifedayo, said Adetimehin has lost all sense of modicum to still function as the state chairman of the party.

He called on the governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to wade into the crisis in the party ahead the forthcoming primary.

"The governor had repeatedly assured all members of the party of a level-playing ground, but Adetimehin in connivance with few renegades in the party have hijacked or 'doctored' the delegates list to suit their whims and caprices in all the Eighteen local government in the state," Ifedayo said.

"Adetimehin has placed selfish, group and sectional interests over and above the general interests of the party.We hereby appeal to the national leadership of the party to call, question, caution & correct Adetimehin as his senseless action if left unchecked may snowballed into a full blown crisis and will lead to unmerited loss in the general election," he added.

According to him, the state chairman is not a democrat going by his actions and he is not a fit and proper person to head a big party like the APC in Ondo State.

"The APC under his watch has been hopelessly mismanaged. Members of the party are unjustly treated and not fairly rewarded," he said.

Reacting, Adetimehin, said all issues concerning the conduct of the primaries would be resolved amicably.

"There is no crisis in our party, though we have complaints here and there, I assure you that we will address all issues amicably," he said.