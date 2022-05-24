South Africa: NPA ID Determined to Hold Corrupt Accountable

National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (NPA ID) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, says the prosecutorial body is pressing forward with its plans to vigorously prioritise and bring fraud and corruption cases over the next six months.

This follows the arrest of a senior Eastern Cape government official and two businessmen on various charges related to an allegedly dodgy R36 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

"The ID has committed itself to the NPA's six months priority plan to combat corruption. Every matter will start to make a dent in the greater scheme of corruption. The ID will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it holds accountable those responsible for these crimes.

"Impunity will no longer be a given as we intensify our efforts to fight corruption and state capture," Johnson said.

The three men - including Eastern Cape Chief Director of Community Safety and Liaison Neil Naidoo - are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court today (Tuesday) on charges corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

NPA ID spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said the three are expected to apply for bail which the NPA is expected to oppose.

"The accused attempted to bribe investigating officials for R3.5 million to halt investigations into a multimillion-rand national police tender they were involved in. The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various SAPS offices across the country for two years.

"Naidoo stands accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen to iron out or halt investigations on 12 March 2022. In an undercover operation Pillay and Govender agreed to pay a sum of R3.5 million by 05 April 2022.

"They stand accused of paying R1.8 million over to Naidoo on 14 April 2022, who allegedy took R300 000 for himself and delivered R1.5 million to the undercover police officers. The remaining amount was to be paid at a later date," Seboka said.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, warned that officials caught up in corruption will face the might of the law.

"Those who continue to steal from the coffers of government institutions, must be made to face the consequences of their actions. This is one of the examples we have made and more will be made as long as we still have people who seem to be dishonest in our society," she said.