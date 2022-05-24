Zimbabwe: Conman Sells Non-Existent Buses

INTER Africa founder and chief executive Dr Leonard Mukumba has expressed concern over an imposter who is masquerading as a family member selling buses, in his name, thereby prejudicing customers.

This came after a man who identified himself as Kudzai Mukumba reportedly contacted Dr Mukumba's clients purporting to be selling buses.

The alleged imposter ordered a willing buyer to deposit US$95 000 into a South African First National Bank account number 62851499494 for a Scania bus that was for sale.

Dr Mukumba got to know of the imposter after he was contacted by his customers inquiring about the bus prices.

In a statement, Dr Mukumba dismissed the rumours and distanced himself from the advert doing rounds on social media platforms.

"We have noted with concern that there is a person who is masquerading as Dr Leonard Mukumba of Inter Africa purporting to be selling vehicles and lorries," Dr Mukumba said.

"We would like to put it on record that the person is not related to Dr Mukumba nor is he a worker at Inter Africa. Dr Mukumba is a legitimate businessman and does not involve anyone in the selling of buses and or vehicles. The person who is purporting to be Dr Mukumba is actually misrepresenting to the public and stealing from the public."

The alleged imposter could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Inter-Africa Bus Services Ltd previously started as Mukumba Brothers Transport Ltd, and has been operating as a bus service provider for nearly 17 years.

The bus service company then transformed to the then Inter-Africa.