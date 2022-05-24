Zimbabwe: New Tourist Resort for Harare

Harare's face will never be the same again as Augur Investments is set to build a state-of-the-art tourism and hospitality resort at Warren Hills Golf Course.

Dubbed the Warren Hills Golf and Residential Estate, the resort will provide world class services that Zimbabwe has never experienced.

Perched on a hill, the resort will give a picturesque view, overlooking the jacaranda dotted Sherwood Drive and the vast expanse of Monavale Vlei and the Milton Park.

The estate will have everything a person needs under tranquil, secure, vast and majestic settings. A five-star lavish hotel will offer spectacular vistas around the golf course and spectrum of spot and recreational activities.

Also attached to the imposing golf course will be a club house, high-class houses and holiday homes. World-acclaimed designer and former golfer, Peter Matkovich, has since been roped in to develop the multi-million-dollar infrastructure.

Speaking at the official launch of the massive Warren Hills Golf and Residential Estate project last week, Augur Investments top executive Mr Kenneth Sharpe said he wanted the golf course to rank high among the foremost championship golf courses in Africa, with prestigious apartments and free-standing houses and a retirement village.

"The facelift will transform Warren Hills Golf Course into a world class facility," he said.

"We are facing challenges of the economy in the country that has limited our chance to have real development and our plea is for everyone to allow us to develop this country so as to be a world class city."

The upgrading of the golf course to world class standard dovetails with the Second Republic's Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle income economy to promote both domestic and international tourism in the country.

Mr Sharpe said the residential houses to be built around the golf course would be fully serviced by the hotel.

The massive project, he said, would be the first in Africa outside Morocco and Egypt.

"We are very proud to bring this concept to Harare especially having it situated at Warren Hills Golf Course, a place we believed needs upliftment and significant investment," he said.

"The investment will incorporate a five-star hotel, conference centre, retail shops, offices, club houses and facilities including sporting facilities, attached to the club house and of course the golf course."

Mr Sharpe, however, dispelled rumours that his company wants to take away the area and destroy the golf course.

"There have been some rumours that we were removing the golf course. It's not true," he said.

"We are spending millions of dollars. Our budget is between US$4 million and US$5 million, just to upgrade the golf course to bring it to international championship status.

"We are including things that are not on the golf course like driving range, a huge sport facility house, recreational areas."

Mr Sharpe also said they were going to put into that estate small units that become affordable as well as large units for people who want more space.

In addition, the property developing company also intend to put a retirement village around the area.

Mr Sharpe called for shared engagement between residents and investors involved to make the project a success and for the good of the community.

He said the project will benefit the community and, once completed, properties around will grow meaningfully in terms of value.

The City of Harare will also be a major beneficiary of the project which will be generating revenue for the local authority, as a shareholder in the project.

The golf course is owned by Sunshine Developments, a joint venture company between Harare and Augur Investments.

Under the joint venture, Harare will provide land and Sunshine Development will contribute US$7 million for its development.