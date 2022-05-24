Nigeria: APC Approves Revised Timetable for 2023 Primaries

24 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The party said the governorship, state delegates, State House of Assembly, Local Government Area (LGA) delegates primaries would hold on May 26.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a revised timetable/schedule of activities for the primary elections for the 2023 poll.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in Abuja.

"The NWC of the APC on Monday, May 23, approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elelections," he said.

He said that the primary election for Senate and LGA delegates would hold on Friday, May 27, while House of Representatives and LGA delegates primaries would hold on May 28.

He said the party's Special Convention for its 2023 presidential primary will hold as scheduled on May 29 and 30.

