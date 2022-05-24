Nigeria: 2023 - Mustapha Wins PDP Ticket for Kaduna North Senatorial District

24 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Mustapha got 257 votes to defeat his opponents.

Khalid Mustapha has picked the PDP ticket to contest the Kaduna North Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election.

Banake Sambo, Presiding Officer for the primary election, declared Mr Mustapha as the winner of the primary election with 257 votes.

"It is an affirmation being the sole candidate of the election.

"The exercise satisfied the statutory requirements of the guidelines for the conduct of primary election. I, therefore, return him as the PDP Candidate for Kaduna North Senatorial District," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 257 delegates were from the eight local governments of the Senatorial district.

The hitch-free exercise was observed by representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other key stakeholders.

Speaking to journalist shortly after the exercise, Mustapha expressed gratitude to the electorate and urged supporters to team up toward winning the 2023 general election.

