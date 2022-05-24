Nigeria: Ex-PDP Chairman's Son Clinches Party's Rep Ticket

Mohammed Abba-Bello scored 64 votes, defeating Bello-Yakubu, who got 41 votes.

Mohammed Abba-Bello, son of former National Chairman of PDP, Bello Mohammed-Haliru, has been declared the party's flag-bearer for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bello defeated the incumbent member representing the area at the House of Representatives, Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

Declaring the result at Royal Events Centre Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday, the Returning Officer, Bello Shehu-Kwasara said Mr Abba-Bello scored 64 votes to defeat Mr Bello-Yakubu who got 41 votes.

He said 108 delegates were accreditated by the electoral officers, led by Bello Makama.

"Having scored the highest number of votes and as required by the provision of party's constitution, I hereby declare Barrister Muhammed Abba Bello as the winner of this election and the flag bearer of our great party, PDP for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency," he said.

Mr Bello-Yakubu lost after defecting from APC in March.

Mr Bello-Yakubu, fondly known as Rilisco, pitched his tent with PDP after falling out with the 'stakeholders' of APC in the state, a party he represented as a member, state House of Assembly before moving to House of Representatives.

NAN also reports that the costest was very keen, leading to a charged atmosphere from both sides.

It was, however, conducted peacefully and orderly.