Namibia: ACC Links 45 Properties, 57 Vehicles to Fishrot Case

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has identified 102 assets belonging to nine accused in the Fishrot fraud and corruption case.

This information is contained in an ACC annual report of 2020/21 provided to the media at a media briefing at Oshakati last week.

According to the report, ACC investigations found that 45 immovable properties, including 28 plots situated at Ondangwa, Langstrand, Ongwediva, Windhoek, Swakopmund, Eenhana, Omuthiya, Outapi, Cape Town and Otjiwarongo, were acquired with proceeds of crime.

Other immovable properties include Farm Dakota No. 35, a portion of Farm Goodhope No. 298, and two portions of Farm Doornboompan.

The farms are situated in Omaheke region, the ACC report indicated.

The ACC also identified 57 vehicles allegedly belonging to the accused that were acquired with proceeds of crime.

Among the vehicles are 13 Mercedes-Benzes, four Land Rovers, two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Jaguar XKR, an Amarok, four Honda TRX 420s, a Toyota DC 2,8, two BMWs, several Toyota, VW, Ford Ranger and Fiat Uno vehicles and trailers.

During the investigations, the ACC also seized two pistols, three rifles, two shotguns and 1 574 live ammunition from some of the accused.

"A total N$118 442 and US$6 6812 were (also) seized from some accused persons," the anti-graft body indicated in the report.

The commission further indicated that 142 summonses were issued to financial institutions, business entities, potential witnesses and accused persons to appear before ACC officers and to be questioned and where necessary to provide statements with supporting documents.

"In addition, 418 affidavits or statements were obtained from potential witnesses during the course of the mammoth investigations and collection of relevant evidence."

Two Fishrot dockets were referred to the Office of the Prosecutor General, where the prosecutor general decided the accused should be arraigned for trial on multiple corruption and fraud charges in the High Court, the ACC said.

The report did not indicate what was seized from each accused person.

Speaking at a media briefing last week, ACC director general Paulus Noa said the anti-corruption agency did a thorough job in investigating the Fishrot corruption scandal.

The Fishrot accused persons are former fisheries and marine resources minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, business person James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Pius Mwatelulo, ex-Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya, Phillipus Mwapopi and Otniel Shuudifonya.

They were arrested in 2019 and 2020 respectively, in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal.

The group is accused of benefiting from N$175 million meant for the Namibian government.

In the indictment setting out the charges on which the accused in the Fishrot case are due to be prosecuted in the Windhoek High Court, the state is alleging that Tamson Hatuikulipi derived a financial benefit of at least N$57,6 million from the scheme, James Hatuikulipi received benefits of at least N$66,6 million, as well as US$4,1 million, Shanghala allegedly received financial benefits amounting to at least N$27,7 million, Gustavo is claimed to have received at least N$22,4 million, and Esau's traceable benefit amounted to N$5,4 million, the state is alleging.

The 10 accused - together with two companies, 12 close corporations, and four trusts represented by individual accused - will be tried on charges that include counts of fraud, bribery, corruption, racketeering, money laundering and tax evasion.