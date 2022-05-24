Tanzania: We Need to Stick to Code of Ethics and Conduct for Public Service

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed concern over indiscipline among civil servants and poor performance and called to the Public Service Commission to work on the matter.

She said during the swearing in of new appointees to serve in different positions in the government on Saturday that indiscipline among members of public service is a result of a lack of training and refresher courses.

President Samia directed the Public Service Commission whose chairperson and commissioners took the oath at the event, to come up with a strategy to address the problem.

The President is spot on about indiscipline and poor performance among some members of civil service. That is a problem that has not been well addressed for some time. It is therefore time that the problem was addressed.

However we also think that lack of discipline and poor performance among some public servants may be a pointer to problems lying somewhere else like poor management practices and lack of motivation.

It is in our view that we need to go back to the code of ethics and conduct for the public service so that civil servants, from top to bottom, understand clearly what is required of them in terms of ethical conduct and standards of performance acceptable in the Public Service.

It contains the public service core values of professionalism to deliver service of the highest standards; honesty, being truthful and building trust in all their actions; and responsibility, where they are expected to take full ownership of all their actions and inactions.

Public servants are expected to serve ethically and with integrity, loyalty, impartiality, and objectivity. They should put the interests of the public and the public service ahead of their own personal interests and be seen doing so.

They must strive to maintain and enhance the public's trust and confidence in the public service. Public servants are custodians of public trust.

Members of public expect civil servants to carry their duties ethically and to the best of their ability. They must be worthy of this trust and follow the core values of code of ethics and conduct.