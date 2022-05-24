Nigeria: Wike Sacks Commissioners, Chief of Staff

24 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved Rivers State Executive Council with immediate effect.

Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

The Governor's action, contained in the Tuesday morning statement by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that, "Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

"Governor Wike has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X